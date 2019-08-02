João Batista Caldeira of Pleasanton, 91 years old, was the dearly beloved husband of Maria Lourdes Caldeira, very much loved father of Milton, Luiz, Alberto, Magdalena, and Lidia, and father-in-law of Maria, Paula and Terry. He was the cherished grandfather of Jon-Milton, Nadia, Danilo, Rafaela, Marco, Natasha, Colby, Renato, Keldon and Delaine; and loving great-grandfather of Scarlett, Gabriella, and Jaxon.
He passed away peacefully at home on July 23, 2019. He was born in Madeira, Portugal, in 1928, spent a great part of his life in South Africa, and finally retired here in California. We were so blessed to have had him in all of our lives. He will be greatly missed by so many.