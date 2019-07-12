Lesley Ann (Simonini) Inzerillo

Lesley was born Lesley Ann Simonini on August 18, 1969, in La Grange, Ill., to Joseph Frank Simonini and Lynda Joyce Kill-Simonini. When Lesley was 4 years old, she moved with her mother and brother to Pleasanton, Calif., where she would later graduate from Amador Valley High School in 1988. Once graduated, she began to work at Raley’s in Pleasanton as a florist where she continued to work for many more years until 2015. Lesley moved to Livermore in the late '80s, where she would continue to reside for the rest of her life and attend St. Michael Church. On September 11, 1993, she married the love of her life, Dino Joseph Inzerillo. Together they raised their son Joseph and daughter Julia.