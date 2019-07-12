Lisa Deanne Carlson neé Pasquinelli

Lisa, a fifth-generation Californian, was born in Castro Valley and raised in Livermore, Calif. She was the granddaughter of Louis Pasquinelli, owner of the old Bertola’s Italian Restaurant in Oakland; a direct descendent of Andrew Raust, founder of William McConnell and Sons “The King’s Jewelers”; and a great-great-grandniece of James T. Cruikshank, who was co-discoverer of the Black Diamond coal vein in Contra Costa County, and whose son James R. Cruik-shank was a co-owner of Cruikshank and Kolln Hardware Store in Pleasanton.

She was a smart, loving, sensitive, confident and happy child, beautiful both inside and out. Everyone enjoyed her quirky sense of humor. She adored animals and always had a variety of pets. She rode her Arabian horse in horse shows and always came in first or second in her class. Lisa was known as “Mother Superior” by her friends because she always lent a kind ear to listen to other people’s problems and did whatever she could to help. As an adult Lisa suffered mental illness but tried valiantly to fight through it and live the very best life she could. She truly loved her family with all her heart. Her life was mercilessly ended in a shocking act of domestic violence.