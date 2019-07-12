  • Welcome!
    |
    ||
    Logout|My Dashboard
  • Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy
Locally Owned and
Edited Since 1963
Serving Dublin, Livermore,
Pleasanton and Sunol

The Independent

July 12, 2019

Lisa Deanne Carlson neé Pasquinelli

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Thursday, July 11, 2019 12:00 am

Lisa Deanne Carlson neé Pasquinelli Sept. 16, 1974 – June 26, 2019 The Independent

Lisa, a fifth-generation Californian, was born in Castro Valley and raised in Livermore, Calif. She was the granddaughter of Louis Pasquinelli, owner of the old Bertola’s Italian Restaurant in Oakland; a direct descendent of Andrew Raust, founder of William McConnell and Sons “The King’s Jewelers”; and a great-great-grandniece of James T. Cruikshank, who was co-discoverer of the Black Diamond coal vein in Contra Costa County, and whose son James R. Cruik-shank was a co-owner of Cruikshank and Kolln Hardware Store in Pleasanton.

She was a smart, loving, sensitive, confident and happy child, beautiful both inside and out. Everyone enjoyed her quirky sense of humor. She adored animals and always had a variety of pets. She rode her Arabian horse in horse shows and always came in first or second in her class. Lisa was known as “Mother Superior” by her friends because she always lent a kind ear to listen to other people’s problems and did whatever she could to help. As an adult Lisa suffered mental illness but tried valiantly to fight through it and live the very best life she could. She truly loved her family with all her heart. Her life was mercilessly ended in a shocking act of domestic violence.

Subscription Required

An online service is needed to view this article in its entirety. You need an online service to view this article in its entirety.

Have an online subscription?

Need an online subscription?

Subscribe

Login

You must login to view the full content on this page.

Thank you for reading 10 free articles on our site. You can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles, or you can sign-up for a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information. If you need help, please contact our office at 925-447-8700. You need an online service to view this article in its entirety.

Have an online subscription?

Need an online subscription?

Subscribe

Login

  • Print

Posted in on Thursday, July 11, 2019 12:00 am.

Calendar

Featured Events

Pet of the Week

© Copyright 2019, The Independent, Livermore, CA. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]