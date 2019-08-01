Norman Richard Wagner, 84, of Chandler, Ariz., passed away peacefully on Monday, July 8, 2019, with his loving wife, Donna Verlene Wagner, by his side.
Norm was born on November 22, 1934 in Lodi, Calif. After being honorably discharged from the Army National Guard of California, and graduating from Stanford University, Norm worked as an Engineer in Research & Development. He retired from Sandia National Laboratories in Livermore, Calif.
Norm was a devoted Christian and an avid pilot who loved music, family and friends.
He is survived by his loving wife, Donna, two children, and four grandsons, as well as in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.
He was predeceased by his parents Edward and Agnes Wagner, brother Eugene Wagner, and his son Donald Wagner.
Norm received Military Funeral Honors and was laid to rest on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Turlock Memorial Park.
A precious husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend, Norm will be dearly missed.