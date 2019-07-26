Livermore Baseball Junior 90’s Wins Northern California State Championship

Livermore Baseball Junior 90’s traveled to Visalia for the Northern California State Championship. The team consists of 14 year old players from Granada Little League and Livermore Little League. Livermore Baseball played 7 games in 8 days to take the title as the Northern California Champion and will advance to the Western Region Championship for a chance to play in the Little League Junior 90’s World Series in Taylor, Michigan.

Livermore Baseball started the week with a big win over a very solid Woodcreek Little League team from Roseville with a final score of 8-1. A complete game pitching effort from Tristan Webb led the way for Livermore, as well as solid hitting from the entire team. Livermore then dropped their second game to Sunrise (Stockton) Little League 12-11 in a hard fought loss. Livermore had to work its way through the losers bracket and defeated Yreka Little League 15-1, Woodcreek Little League 5-1, and Sunrise Little League 5-4. Livermore then faced undefeated Visalia Little League for the Championship. Livermore Little League won the first game 6-5 to force a winner take all game on Saturday. Livermore used timely hitting and great pitching to take the Championship game 14-10. Livermore will now face Montana in the Western Region Tournament starting this Saturday at 2:30 at Ida Price Middle School in San Jose.