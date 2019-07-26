Livermore Little League’s Silver 9’s Tournament Team
Livermore Little League’s Silver 9’s Tournament Team closed out the summer with another championship title in San Ramon on July 18. They’ve given their all through four tournaments starting strong taking first place in the Dublin Tournament June 19th followed with second place in the Danville Tournament June 27th. They continued their hard work and dedication playing in the Livermore Tournament and rounded out their summer with a final championship victory of 10-9 over Granada on July 18th in San Ramon.
Livermore Little League 11-Year-Old District All Star Team
Livermore Little League 11-Year-Old District All Star Team (left to right) front: Jesse Peterson, Eli Borja, Ryan Kohn, Devin Ingersoll, Matteo Lortie; middle: Braden Ford, Erik Schock, Griffin Lee, Hayden Druba, Nico Rodriguez, Jace Perry, Harmon Skeen and Dylan Wherry; back: Coach JP Peterson, Coach John Lee, Manager Matt Ford, and Coach Wayne Schock.
Livermore Little League
Livermore Little League 11 year old District All Star team won the 2019 Brett Slinger Memorial Tournament hosted by Danville Little League by beating Tassajara Valley Little League 10 to 4 in the championship game on Thursday, July 19. To reach the championship game, Livermore Little League won against teams from Dublin Little League, Pleasanton Little League, Canyon Creek Little League and Danville Little League.
