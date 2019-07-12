SMOKE Softball

Livermore Girls Softball Association's SMOKE 10U Travel Team, coached by Mark Munoz, took first place in the Silver Bracket at the 2019 Phantom Summer Classic Tournament.
Edited Since 1963
Pleasanton and Sunol
Livermore Girls Softball Association congratulates its newest 8U SMOKE girls for their second place finish at the Alameda Tournament on July 6-7.
SMOKE Fastpitch 12A won the Gold Championship on July 7 at the USA Pleasanton Summer Classic in the 14U division. These young ladies outscored their opponents 39-9 during the weekend.
SMOKE Fastpitch 12A won the Gold Championship on July 7 at the USA Pleasanton Summer Classic in the 14U division. These young ladies outscored their opponents 39-9 during the weekend.
Posted: Thursday, July 11, 2019 12:00 am
Livermore Girls Softball Association's SMOKE 10U Travel Team, coached by Mark Munoz, took first place in the Silver Bracket at the 2019 Phantom Summer Classic Tournament.
Posted in Local Sports on Thursday, July 11, 2019 12:00 am.
© Copyright 2019, The Independent, Livermore, CA. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]