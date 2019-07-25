Tri-Valley Cultural Jews - Jewish Culture School The school-wide curriculum for the 2019-2020 (Jewish year 5780) will be “Jewish Ideas.” It will cover topics like Jewish views of Justice, Learning, Family, Be-ing a Mensch, Israel or Diaspora and the Jewish Community. First session will be September 8 from 10:30-12:30 at Aran’s Art Studio in Castro Valley. Students who attend this first day will paint mezu-zahs and hear stories. Enrolled students paint for free; others pay $10 per mezuzah. Space is limited. RSVP to culturaljews@gmail.com, or call 510-384-8756 with any questions. Throughout this school year, students will be encouraged to discuss among themselves and with their parents topics related to these themes. The younger children will enjoy crafts related to the concepts; older children will learn the history and literature surrounding these Jewish ideas. Both classes will learn songs on these themes. Jewish Culture School is open to children aged 5-14 and culminates in a Brit Mitzvah ceremo-ny.