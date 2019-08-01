The Livermore Cultural Arts Council will introduce a new band, Joey T and Friends, to Tuesday Tunes. They describe their style as a classic rock blues infusion, and will appear August 6th at 6:45 pm on the Shea Homes Stage in the Livermore Plaza adjacent to the Bankhead Theater. Shea Homes is also the major sponsor of “Tuesday Tunes”. Bring your own chairs or blankets and pick up dinner at the many restaurants nearby.
Percussionist Joseph Francisco Torres, or Joey T, commented on the picture he chose, saying, “As seen on this illustration, these were great influences to me in music and on a personal level. Each one of them had a strong message in life and stood for causes that were not always popular. Not only were they ahead of their time but they elevated the conscience levels of many. I am looking forward to sharing more with you when we meet while playing some great music too.” His playing was influenced by the likes of Louie Moon, Ron Matthews, Bobby C, Simon Russell, Mark Waterford, Jerry Garcia, and Shaka.
See more at www.joeytandfriends.com.
Additional funding comes from Heritage Bank, The Independent, Tri-Valley Conservancy, UNCLE Credit Union and Uncle Yu’s at the Vineyard. Concert-goers should be aware that the City Municipal Codes prohibit the use of alcohol in public places. A full schedule and information about the bands can be found at the Livermore Cultural Arts Council’s website www.LCAC.org.
Tuesday Tunes wraps up its very successful summer concert series on August 13th with Charged Particle performing funky Afro-Latin Jazz.