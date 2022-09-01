Vic Avila, Livermore
The game started in 2019 with John “8-Story” Marchand (he approved the 4-story Legacy Apartments project and the 4-story Eden Housing project) on the mound for the City of Livermore Politicians. The Pols (Politicians) jumped out to an early lead, and then loaded the bases with an intentional pass to Eden Housing.
Marchand left the game in the 9th inning. Reliever Woerner came in to pitch. The Pols committed numerous errors during the game. They allowed the Eden Housing project to proceed with inadequate parking, which adds to the downtown parking shortage, and they violated the City of Livermore design standards.
In the latter innings, the Downtowners slowed the Pols rally with a double play from a Petition challenging the misguided plan to a Referendum to halt its implementation.
In the top of the 27th, the Downtowners loaded the bases when CA court of appeals denied the Pols appeal. The game and the intense drama continue. We’re rooting for the real hometown team, the Save Livermore/Move Eden Housing Downtowners.
Stay tuned.