Alan Marling, Livermore
Corrupt Gavin Newsom and his crony commissioners jeopardized California’s rooftop-solar industry. Earlier this month they slashed the payouts for selling energy back to the grid by 75%. Going forward this will hamstring the construction of new green energy, when we need it the most.
I learned the CA legislature can overrule this betrayal, from the last paragraph on the last page of last week’s Independent article on solar. I’m restating it here; in case you missed it.
Call our Assemblymember Bauer-Kahan (and State Senate if you like) and ask her to introduce legislation reversing the recent change to California’s net-metering policy for rooftop solar. While we’re at it, we should also make it easier for low-income and working-class families to finance rooftop solar. Likely I’ll also add some choice words about PG&E deserving to go bankrupt for burning our livelihoods, bribing Governor Newsom, and sabotaging distributed energy competition. Anyway, her office number is (916) 319-2016.