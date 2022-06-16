Betty Lou Hansen

On Sunday, June 5, 2022, Betty Hansen, devoted aunt to all her nieces and nephews, passed away at the age of 91. Betty was born on Nov. 23, 1930, in Alpine, Texas to Howard and Beatrice (Henley) Hill.
Betty grew up travelling around the country with her family of six, following her father’s construction work on military bases. When she entered high school, her family settled in Livermore, California on Mines Road, and Betty became a student of Livermore High along with her younger brother Harvey. Betty married Bill Hansen on June 13, 1953. Betty and Bill bought property on Mines Road just down the road from her parents. Their piece of paradise in the country became the gathering place for family and friends as Betty orchestrated baseball games, Easter egg hunts, swimming pool parties and BBQs. Not having any children of her own, Betty enjoyed entertaining and interacting with her many nieces and nephews.
Betty was an extraordinary woman in many ways. She was a gifted artist who pursued her passion for color and design through multiple mediums and outlets. She was known best for her exquisite designs in quilting, acquiring many awards and accolades. Her quilts are coveted treasures by family and friends. As a bowling enthusiast, Betty helped her team, of whom her mother was also a member, win many championships through her bowling prowess. Betty loved exploring the outdoors and hunting with her husband Bill as they traveled between their homes in both Dell, Montana and Livermore.
Betty spent her final months reminiscing with her many friends, nieces and nephews about her rich and fulfilling life. For this, we are thankful. Betty lived through many experiences that most would have succumbed to. Lymphoma of the brain was her final adversary. However, being the resilient woman she was, she stayed active both mentally and physically until the last few days of her well-lived life. The family would like to thank Frances and Bruce Lowe for their care of Aunt Betty as she struggled with cancer and the pandemic during her last two years, as well as Hope Hospice for the care of both Betty and her family during the final days of Betty’s illness. And, although Aunt Betty has passed in body, her spirit for the game of Rummikub will continue to live on through her friends, nieces and nephews.
Betty was preceded in death by her husband Bill; parents Howard and Beatrice; brothers Howard and Harvey; as well as her sisters Martha and Patsy Hill-Grimsley. Betty is survived by her many nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held on Friday, June 24, 2022, at the Roselawn Cemetery located at 1240 North Livermore Avenue at 11 a.m.