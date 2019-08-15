The public is welcome to hear the featured live speaker for the Tri-Valley Chapter of the Citizens' Climate Lobby August 20 meeting, Larry Gosselin. "The climate crisis warrants global policy, programs, and implementation t Alameda County is presently updating its Climate Action Plan. Infrastructure for change already exists in the County. For two decades opportunities have been available to implement change, As a member of TVC CCL he will lead a discussion of “Developing a Climate Action Strategy in Alameda County.” Tuesday, August 20, Community Rooms at the Livermore Public Library, 1188 S. Livermore Ave, Livermore 6:00 - 7:00: Networking, introductions, potluck refreshments 7:00 - 7:30: Featured Speaker and Discussion, Larry Gosselin (see above), Summary of National Speaker's message, Sam Daley-Harris on Civic Courage https://citizensclimatelobby.org/monthly-speakers/ 7:30 - 8:00: Announcements, Plans, and Committee Reports8:00 - 8:30: Breakout groups for action items. Questions? https://citizensclimatelobby.org/