Amador Valley Quilters, Michelle Pearson will present a lecture and trunk show of her original quilts at the August 10, 2019 general meeting. She has drawn upon her experiences as an avid world traveler to inspire ideas for her creations. The Amador Valley Quilters meet the second Saturday of the month at Pleasanton Middle School from 1:30 to 4:00 PM. However, this meeting will be at Phoebe Hearst Elementary School, 5301 Case Avenue, Pleasanton, due to renovations at the middle school. www.amadorvalleyquilters.org