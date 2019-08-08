Asbury United Methodist Church 4743 East Avenue, Livermore. A Reconciling Church, where all are welcomed. Sunday Worship time is at 10:00 a.m. Children’s and youth groups Sunday School during worship services and Sunday evening Middle School and High School Youth Groups. Children are welcome at all services, and childcare in the nursery. Caregivers Support Group will meet August 10, 10:30 to noon in the Fireside Room. This group meets the Second Saturday of each month. This group is open to people in the community. For more information, contact the church office at 925-447-1950. For more information about other opportunities visit our website at www.asburylive.org or call 925-447-1950. Asbury UMC can also be found on Facebook at “Asbury UMC Livermore."