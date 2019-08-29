Asbury United Methodist Church 4743 East Avenue, Livermore. A Reconciling Church, where all are welcome is starting a A Caregivers Support Group. Second Saturday of the month from 10:30 – Noon in the Fireside Room. The group will be facilitated by Pastor Kathy, some Stephen Leaders and others with experience in this area. This group is open to people in the community as well. For more information, please talk with Pastor Kathy. www.asburylive.org or call 925-447-1950. Asbury UMC can also be found on Facebook at “Asbury UMC Livermore,” where you can find our most updated information and worship sermons. All are welcome..