The Amador Valley High School competition cheer team hosted a clinic on September 8, during which participants were taught cheers and a dance. They will be cheering at the Junior Varsity football game on Friday, Sept. 13 at Amador.
For Cheer for a Cause, cheerleaders will be raising awareness for things that are important to them and that may affect themselves, family members, or friends — including cancer, mental illness, and bullying. At Friday’s game, team members will wear the colors associated with their causes to help raise awareness.
Amador is located in Pleasanton.