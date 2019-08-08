National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, Josefa Higuera Livermore Chapter. Meets September through May on the first Saturday of each month. DAR was founded in 1890 to promote education, historic preservation, and patriotism. Its members are descended from patriots who supported and/or fought for American independence during the Revolutionary War. With nearly 185,000 members in approximately 3,000 chapters worldwide, DAR is one of the world’s largest and most active service organizations. For additional information, visit http://jhl.californiadar.org.