DRESS A GIRL AROUND THE WORLD has been sheltering in place these last few months. We have been cutting fabric, making kits, and dresses at home. We don’t know when we will have another sewfest. If you would like to join our efforts, we are in need of fabric donations, and there are over 100 kits ready to be made into dresses. This year so far, we have sent dresses to St William’s Food Pantry, a ministry that works with the poor in Kauai, HI; and we will be sending over 1000 dresses each to Operation Christmas Child (Samaritan’s Purse) and Box of Joy (Cross Catholic). Please contact us for kits that you can sew from home or to drop off cheerful cotton fabric. If you have any questions call or email Suzanne Beck: 925-352-8447 or suzbeck@yahoo.com
Utility boxes recently received fresh paint in Dublin as part of the city's public art program. Over the years, artists have added color and character to the streets, while deterring graffiti and other forms of vandalism. (Photos - Doug Jorgensen)