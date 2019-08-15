East Bay Singles Convention, Single Professionals meet new friends on Labor Day Sunday, September 1, 2019, 7:30-11:30pm, at Faz at Four Points by Sheraton Hotel, 5121 Hopyard Road, Pleasanton CA. $20 at the door. Adults of all ages welcome. Dress to impress. 7:30pm – The East Bay Singles Scene, featuring representatives of the leading singles organizations and meetups in the East Bay. 8-11:30pm – Dance to your favorite hits. CO-SPONSORED by dozens of major singles organizations and meetups, including Society of Single Professionals, the world’s largest non-profit singles organization; Professionals Guild Singles, San Francisco Singles, Bay Area Professional Women, Single Professionals Internet Network (SPiN), Single n’ Professional, 40+ Singles, Cougar Events, Bay Area Womens Happiness, International Association of Dating Websites, Lifestyle Parties, Cougar Meetup, Happiness in Love Coaching, Bay Area Single Boomers, Walnut Creek Single Professional Women, Bay Area Asian Women, etc. Anyone wishing a discount or more information about this and many more events for singles may visit www.thepartyhotline.com.