Eden Garden, an organic project near CrossWinds Church in Livermore, invites the community to a culminating event for their $10,000 StopWaste grant on Saturday, Sept. 21, from 3 to 5 p.m., at 1660 Freisman Rd. (just east of the outlets).
“We were recently awarded a grant from StopWaste to promote awareness about food waste,” said Karen Abbruscato. “This summer we and our challenge participants learned a lot about reducing food waste. Our next major requirement for the grant is to share what we've learned with a larger group.”
Event attendees will have the opportunity to: learn more about the issue of food waste; learn simple tips and gain tools to reduce wasted food; sample foods made from ingredients that are often wasted; watch cooking demos and food preservation demos given by the edibles group of the Livermore-Amador Valley Garden Club; speak with StopWaste representatives; participate in door-prize drawings; and meet people from other garden-related groups in the area.
To learn more, please visit www.StopFoodWaste.org, or email garden@crosswindschurch.org.