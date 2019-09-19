The year is winding down, the temperature is dropping, and the fall colors are beginning to appear. Join Ranger Darren for a walk through Sycamore Grove Park to observe the autumn changes and hopefully observe some resident wildlife getting ready for the winter season.
On Saturday, Sept. 28, at 10 a.m., hikers will meet at the Reservable Picnic Area for the one- to two-mile hike that covers fairly level ground. Participants should bring water, and perhaps a camera. Adults are $5, and youths aged 2-17 are $1. RSVP at (925) 960 2400, or email valleywilds@larpd.org.