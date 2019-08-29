How to Write a Book in Six Weeks is a fast-track class that teaches writing secrets and techniques to turn prose into page-turners. It covers all prose genres: fiction, memoir and nonfiction. Classes take place on six Thursdays, Sept. 12 to Oct. 17, from 7 to 9:30 p.m. at the Robert Livermore Community Center. 4444 East Ave. The course is $110, and includes professional editing by instructor Barbara Flores, an award-winning four-time author. To register, call (925) 373-5700 or visit www.larpd.org.