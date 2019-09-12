Join Tri-Valley Cultural Jews for Rosh Hashanah, the start of the Jewish New Year, on Sunday, Sept. 29, from 4:30 to 8 p.m., at the Bothwell Arts Center, 2466 8th Street, Livermore.
We will start with Tashlich (4:30 p.m.), a walk to the nearby creek to symbolically wash away our misdeeds of the past year. Then we will have a potluck dinner (5:30 p.m.) followed by a secular humanistic Rosh Hashanah observance (7 to 8 p.m.).
This is a child friendly, but not child-centered, event. It is free to members, and $20 for non-member adults. For more information or to RSVP, call (925) 485-1049.