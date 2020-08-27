FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT
The following person(s) doing business as: 1. Ameribiz Company, 2. AmericAsia Economic and Cultural Development Group, 24837 Joe Mary CT, Hayward, CA 94541, is hereby registered by the following owner(s): Jie Yu, 24837 Joe Mary CT, Hayward, CA 94541. This business is conducted by an Individual. The date on which the registrant first commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name(s) listed above: N.A. Signature of Registrant/s/: Jie Yu, Owner. This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Alameda on July 29, 2020. Expires July 29 2025. The Independent, Legal No. 4758. Published August, 27, September 3, 10, 17, 2020.