FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT
The following person(s) doing business as: 1. College Quest, 2. College Trek, 3. College Trek Tours, 4. U Care I care Learning Foundation, 5. Fraternizing, 4101 Dublin Blvd. Ste F #219, Dublin, CA 94568, is hereby registered by the following owner(s): College Quest LLC, 4101 Dublin Blvd. Ste F #219, Dublin, CA 94568. This business is conducted by a limited Liability Company. The date on which the registrant first commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name(s) listed above: N/A. Signature of Registrant/s/: Janet McCarroll, Managing Member. This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Alameda on November 3, 2020. Expires November 3, 2025. The Independent, Legal No. 4798. Published November 26, December 3, 10, 17, 2020.