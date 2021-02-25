FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT
The following person(s) doing business as: 1. Forest Nectar, 2. Hima Solutions, 1491 Cedarwood LN Ste A, Pleasanton, CA 94566, is hereby registered by the following owner(s): Sakhi Naturals, Inc. , 1491 Cedarwood LN, Ste A, Pleasanton, CA 94566. This business is conducted by a Corporation. The date on which the registrant first commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name(s) listed above: N/A. Signature of Registrant/s/: Bhuvaneshwari Himakunthala, CEO. This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Alameda on February 5, 2021. Expires February 5, 2026. The Independent Legal No. 4825. Published February 25, March 4, 11, 18, 2021.