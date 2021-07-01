FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT
The following person(s) doing business as: 1) Internal Medicine For Pet Parents 2) Internal Medicine For Vet Techs, 757C North L stret, Livermore, CA 94551 is hereby registered by the following owner(s): Yvonne Brandenburg, 757C North L Street, Livermore, CA 94551. This business is conducted by a General Partnership. The date on which the registrant first commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name(s) listed above: January 2019. Signature of Registrant/s/: Yvonne Brandenburg, Founder - General Partner. This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Alameda on June 2, 2021. Expires June 2, 2026. The Independent Legal No. 4905. Published July 1, 8, 15, 22,2021.