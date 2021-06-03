FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT
The following person(s) doing business as: 1) North Berkeley Imports 2) North Berkeley Wine, 1005 Camelia Street, Berkeley, CA 94710, is hereby registered by the following owner(s): NBI Acquisitions, LLC, 1005 Camelia Street, Berkeley, CA 94710. This business is conducted by a Limited Liability Company. The date on which the registrant first commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name(s) listed above: 1999. Signature of Registrant/s/: William U. Weiss, Manager. This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Alameda on May 19, 2021. Expires May 19, 2026. The Independent Legal No. 4883. Published June 3, 10, 17, 24, 2021.