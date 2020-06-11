FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT
The following person(s) doing business as: 1. Roadway Intelligence 2. Roadway Media 3. Corporate Certificate School, 1970 Chalon Glen CT., Livermore, CA 94550, is hereby registered by the following owner(s): Road Intelligence, Inc. 1970 Chalon Glen CT., Livermore, CA 94550. This business is conducted by a Corporation. The date on which the registrant first commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name(s) listed above: N/A. Signature of Registrant/s/: Pallab Chatterjee, President. This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Alameda on May 18, 2020. Expires May 18, 2025. The Independent, Legal No. 4716. Published June 11, 18, 25, July, 2, 2020.