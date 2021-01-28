FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT
The following person(s) doing business as: 1. Sustain Forever 2. N2CA Solutions, 5582 Maybeck Ln, Livermore, CA 94550 is hereby registered by the following owner(s): Sustain Forver Inc., 5582 Maybeck Ln, Livermore, CA 94550. This business is conducted by a Corporation. The date on which the registrant first commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name(s) listed above: N/A. Signature of Registrant/s/: Adesh Kumar. This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Alameda on January 13, 2021. Expires January 13, 2026. The Independent Legal No. 4814. Published January 28, February 4, 11, 18, 2020.