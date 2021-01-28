FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT
The following person(s) doing business as: 1. Taboada Racing Stables 2. Marenta Stables 3. Johnny D. taboada 4. JT Home Mortgages, 8032 Canyon Creek Circle, Pleasanton, CA 94588 is hereby registered by the following owner(s): Johnny D. Taboada, , 8032 Canyon Creek Circle, Pleasanton, CA 94588. This business is conducted by an Individual. The date on which the registrant first commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name(s) listed above: N/A. Signature of Registrant/s/: Johnny D. Taboada, Owner. This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Alameda on January 13, 2021. Expires January 13, 2026. The Independent Legal No. 4813. Published January 28, February 4, 11, 18, 2020.