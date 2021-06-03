FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT
The following person(s) doing business as: 1) TL Network 2) Technology and Lifestyle 3) Healthy Travel Forecast, 1970 Chalon Glen CT, Livermore, CA 94550, is hereby registered by the following owner(s): Roadway Intelligence, Inc., 970 Chalon Glen CT, Livermore, CA 94550. This business is conducted by a Corporation. The date on which the registrant first commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name(s) listed above: 4/20/21. Signature of Registrant/s/: Pallab Chatterjee, President & CFO. This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Alameda on May 14, 2021. Expires May 14, 2026. The Independent Legal No. 4882. Published June 3, 10, 17, 24, 2021.