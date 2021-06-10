FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT
The following person(s) doing business as: 7G Small Town Boutique, 121 Kilkare Rd, Sunol, CA 94586, is hereby registered by the following owner(s): Lorri Gronley, 121 Kilkare Rd, Sunol, CA 94586. This business is conducted by an Individual. The date on which the registrant first commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name(s) listed above: N/A. Signature of Registrant/s/: Lorri Gronley, Sole Proprietership. This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Alameda on May 25, 2021. Expires May 25, 2026. The Independent Legal No. 4884. Published June 10, 17, 24, July 1, 2021