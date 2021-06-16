FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT
The following person(s) doing business as: All Core Designs, 3604 rocking Horse CT, Dublin, CA 94568, is hereby registered by the following owner(s): Jenson Luis, 3604 rocking Horse CT, Dublin, CA 94568. This business is conducted by a Corporation. The date on which the registrant first commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name(s) listed above: 6/4/21. Signature of Registrant/s/: Jenson Luis, Sole Proprietor. This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Alameda on June 4, 2021. Expires June 4, 2026. The Independent Legal No. 4893. Published June 17, 24, July 1, 8, 2021.