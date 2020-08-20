FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT
The following person(s) doing business as: Anodyne Hospice Care, 90 Mission Dr. Ste. 2, Pleasanton, CA 95008, is hereby registered by the following owner(s): Anodyne Hospice Care LLC, 90 Mission Dr. Ste. 2, Pleasanton, CA 95008. This business is conducted by a Limited Liability Company. The date on which the registrant first commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name(s) listed above: N.A. Signature of Registrant/s/: Jeff Bradbury, Owner/President. This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Alameda on August 4, 2020. Expires August 4, 2025. The Independent, Legal No. 4755. Published August 20, 27, September 3, 10, 2020