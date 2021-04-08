FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT
The following person(s) doing business as: Arora Tennis and Fitness, 4408 Healdsburg Way, Dublin, CA 94568, is hereby registered by the following owner(s): Akshay Arora, 4408 Healdsburg Way, Dublin, CA 94568. This business is conducted by an Individual. The date on which the registrant first commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name(s) listed above: 8/1/2010. Signature of Registrant/s/: Akshay Arora, Owner. This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Alameda on March 23, 2021. Expires March 23, 2026. The Independent Legal No. 4843. Published April 8, 15, 22, 29, 2021.