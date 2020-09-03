FICTITIOUS BUSINESs NAME STATEMENT
The following person(s) doing business as: BB Mobile Trailer Repair, 1118 Catalina Dr. #66, Livermore, CA 94550, is hereby registered by the following owner(s): Brian Broxterman, 1118 Catalina Dr. #66, Livermore, CA 94550. This business is conducted by an Individual. The date on which the registrant first commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name(s) listed above: N/A. Signature of Registrant/s/: Brian Broxterman, Sole-proprietor/Individual. This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Alameda on August 13, 2020. Expires August 13, 2025. The Independent, Legal No. 4762. Published September 3, 10, 17, 24,2020