FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT
The following person(s) doing business as: Beauty by Frendi, 4625 First at. #150, Pleasanton, CA 94566, is hereby registered by the following owner(s): Sorayatorn Exum, 498 Colusa Way, Livermore, CA 94551. This business is conducted by an Individual. The date on which the registrant first commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name(s) listed above: N/A. Signature of Registrant/s/: Sorayatorn Exum, Owner. This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Alameda on November 17, 2020. Expires November 17, 2025. The Independent, Legal No. 4801. Published December 3, 10, 17, 24, 2020.