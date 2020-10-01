FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT
The following person(s) doing business as: Beer Baron, 20812 Baker Road, Castro Valley, CA 94546, is hereby registered by the following owner(s): Judge Family LLC, 44361 Technology Dr, Unit H, Livermore, CA 94551. This business is conducted by a Limited Liability Company. The date on which the registrant first commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name(s) listed above: N/A. Signature of Registrant/s/: Harpreet Singh, Managing Member. This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Alameda on September 1, 2020. Expires September 1, 2025. The Independent, Legal No. 4773. Published October 1, 8, 15, 22, 2020.