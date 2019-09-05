FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT
The following person(s) doing business as: Beets Hospitality Group, 316 Stealth Court, Livermore, CA 94551, is hereby registered to the following owner(s):
Beets Catering Inc., 316 Stealth Court, Livermore, CA 94551. This business is conducted by a Corporation. The date on which the registrant first commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name(s) listed above: October 20, 2008. Signature of Registrants:
/s/: Read Phillips, CEO. This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Alameda on August 19, 2019. Expires August 19, 2024.
The Independent Legal No. 4625 Published September 5, 12, 19, 26 2019.