FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT
The following person(s) doing business as: Bobi Gentry Goodwin Publications, 4971 Hollice Court, CA 94550, is hereby registered by the following owner(s): Electra Gentry, 4971 Hollice Court, CA 94550.This business is conducted by an Individual. The date on which the registrant first commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name(s) listed above: N/A. Signature of Registrant/s/: Electra Gentry, Owner. This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Alameda on November 7, 2019. Expires November 7, 2024. The Independent, Legal No. 4667. Published December 5, 12, 19, 26, 2019.