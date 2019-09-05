FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT
The following person(s) doing business as: Bossette Services, 1260 Gusty Loop, Unit 3, Livermore, CA 94550. , is hereby registered to the following owner(s):
Lessette Maldonado, 1260 Gusty Loop, Livermore, CA 94550. This business is conducted by an Individual. The date on which the registrant first commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name(s) listed above: N/A. Signature of Registrants:
/s/: Lessette Maldonado, Owner. This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Alameda on August 27, 2019. Expires August 27, 2024.
The Independent Legal No. 4623 Published September 5, 12, 19, 26 2019