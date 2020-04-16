FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT
The following person(s) doing business as: Bratpak Dog Kamp, 3841 1st Street, Livermore, CA 94551, is hereby registered by the following owner(s): Archeyy & Friends, 2305 Oleaster Dr, San Ramon, CA 94582. This business is conducted by a Limited Liability Company. The date on which the registrant first commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name(s) listed above: N/A. Signature of Registrant/s/: Sean Marler, Manager. This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Alameda on February 26, 2020. Expires February 26, 2025. The Independent, Legal No. 4730. Published March 26, April 2, 9, 16,2020.