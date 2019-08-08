FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT
FILE NO. 561559
The following person(s) doing business as: Butter and Batter, 577 Windermere Circle, Livermore, CA 94551, is hereby registered by
the following owner(s):
Lisa Corti, 577 Windermere Circle, Livermore, CA 94551. This business is conducted by an Individual. The date on which the registrant first commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name(s) listed above: 7/25/19. Signature of Registrants:
/s/: Lisa Corti, Owner. This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Alameda on Jul 25, 2019. Expires July 25, 2024.
The Independent Legal No. 4595 Published Aug 1, 8, 15, 22, 2019.