FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT
The following person(s) doing business as: Cali Window Cleaning, 595 Adelle Street, Livermore, CA 94551, is hereby registered by the following owner(s): Thomas Seibel, 595 Adelle Street, Livermore, CA 94551. This business is conducted by an Individual. The date on which the registrant first commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name(s) listed above: N/A. Signature of Registrant/s/: Thomas Seibel, Owner. This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Alameda on October 10, 2019. Expires October 10, 2024. The Independent, Legal No. 4651. Published October 17, 24, 31, November 7, 2019.