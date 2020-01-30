FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT
The following person(s) doing business as: Cardenas House Cleaning, 340 Hummingbird LN, Livermore, CA 94551 is hereby registered by the following owner(s): Angelina Cardenas, 340 Hummingbird LN, Livermore, CA 94551. This business is conducted by an Indvidual. The date on which the registrant first commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name(s) listed above: N/A. Signature of Registrant/s/: Angelinca Cardenas, Owner. This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Alameda on January 22, 2020. Expires January 22, 2025. The Independent, Legal No. 4693 Published January 30, February 6, 13, 20, 2020.