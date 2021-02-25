FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT
The following person(s) doing business as: Courtney Cutchen Photography, 886 Bellflower Street, Livermore, CA 94551, is hereby registered by the following owner(s): Courtney Frisk, 886 Bellflower Street, Livermore, CA 94551. This business is conducted by an Individual. The date on which the registrant first commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name(s) listed above: 2/29/2016. Signature of Registrant/s/: Courtney Frisk, Owner. This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Alameda on January 28, 2021. Expires January 28, 2026. The Independent Legal No. 4824. Published February 25, March 4, 11, 18, 2021.