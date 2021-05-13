FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT
The following person(s) doing business as: Crystal Smiles Dental, 3028 West Jack London Blvd, Livermore, CA 94551, is hereby registered by the following owner(s): Colin Young DMD, Inc., 842 31st Avenue, San Francisco, CA 94121. This business is conducted by a Corporation. The date on which the registrant first commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name(s) listed above: N/A. Signature of Registrant/s/: Colin Young, President. This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Alameda on April 20, 2021. Expires April 20, 2026. The Independent Legal No. 4868. Published May 13, 20, 27, June