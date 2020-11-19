FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT
The following person(s) doing business as: Cut Once Customs Fencing, 1315 Lambaren Ave, Livermore, CA 94551, is hereby registered by the following owner(s): Michael Pavis, 1315 Lambaren Ave,Livermore, CA 94551. This business is conducted by an Individual. The date on which the registrant first commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name(s) listed above: July 30, 2019. Signature of Registrant/s/: Michael Pavis, Owner. This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Alameda on November 6, 2020. Expires November 6, 2025. The Independent, Legal No. 4795. Published November 19, 26, December 3, 10, 2020.